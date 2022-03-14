SRD launches housing needs assessment survey

Electoral area residents invited to share about their housing needs

The SRD is looking for input about what housing needs electoral area residents are facing. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The Strathcona Regional District wants to know more about the state of housing in the area.

The SRD has launched their Housing Needs Assessment project, which will help provide understanding of the current state of housing in each electoral area, as well as anticipate future housing needs and determine the number of people in extreme need of housing.

To start the process, the SRD is inviting residents of electoral areas, community organizations and First Nations to complete a survey which will help paint a clearer picture of housing in the regional district.

This survey asks questions to clarify:

– The current state of housing in each Electoral Area, including the condition of current housing stock, costs, and adequacy to meet household needs (such as size, accessibility, and proximity to amenities)

– Anticipated future housing needs

– The number of Area residents who live in core housing need and extreme housing need

The surveys will be collected and analyzed by M’akola Development Services on behalf of the SRD. Engagement activities, report writing and results sharing will all be completed by MDS.

Respondents will also be eligible to win one of two $100 gift cards for filling out the survey.

The survey can be found online on the SRD website, or hard copies can be requested by calling 250-830-6701. Hard copies can be returned to the SRD corporate office at:

SRD Corporate Office

Attn: Meredith Starkey

301-990 Cedar Street

Campbell River, B.C.

V9W 7Z8

