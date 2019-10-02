A wildfire burns near the access road to Zeballos on Aug. 17, 2018. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

SRD gets funding boost to battle wildfire risk

Community Wildfire Protection Plans underway for eight areas including Sayward and Gold River

Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is continuing its efforts to reduce wildfires around the region.

Grant funding from the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) will allow eight Community Wildfire Protection Plans to be developed, the SRD announced Tuesday. Among them are Sayward Valley in Electoral Area A; Villages of Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis and Zeballos and adjacent areas; Nuchatlaht and Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations and adjacent areas; and Read Island in Electoral Area C.

“The Community Wildfire Protection Plan is a crucial step in better preparing homeowners and communities to reduce the risk of loss,” said Strathcona Regional District Chair Michele Babchuk. “The plans will describe the consequences of a wildfire and examine the possible ways to reduce risk by making recommendations to lessen wildfire threats and impacts to our region.”

The grant, which is worth $175,000, is called the Community Resiliency Investment Grant and will be used to improve aerial imagery and to develop the Community Wildfire Protection Plans.

The Community Resiliency Investment program was launched in 2018 and is intented to help reduce the risk and impact of wildfires to communities across the province.

With the number of extreme weather events taking place, governments and First nations communities are vital to responding to emergencies when they occur, the release said.

“We are all in this together, no matter what those jurisdictions might be. Sometimes, you have to really look beyond jurisdictional boundaries” said Elizabeth Jack, Emergency Coordinator for Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h. “Large wildfires may become a new norm that will demand a major shift in thinking. Critical to that equation is partnership and working collaboratively to plan for a new paradigm.”

GIS mapping using the 2019 Provincial Strategic Thret Analysis data package will be the next step in developing the plans. The work contract was awarded to SuavAir Operations, based out of Campbell River.

RELATED: Campbell River and remote communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

RELATED: B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal
Next story
Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue dispatches helicopter to locate overdue hikers

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) were called out Sunday night to… Continue reading

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Strathcona Park Lodge marks 60th anniversary with book re-launch

Strathcona Park Lodge and Outdoor Education Centre celebrates its 60th anniversary this… Continue reading

Last glimpse of the sun before clouds roll in

Campbell River-area weather forecast and road conditions

Campbell River boat builders presented with original art as they sail off into the sunset

In January of this year, The Bolton Marine Group purchased Daigle Marine… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Comox seniors’ home

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

Most Read