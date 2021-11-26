SRD emergency program provides mutual aid to Cowichan Valley

Volunteers from the Campbell River area were there to help when flooding hit the Cowichan Valley. Photo courtesy SRD

Volunteers from the Strathcona Regional District area lent a helping hand to people displaced by flooding in the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Between Nov. 16 and 20, SRD staff were deployed to help with flood recovery in the Halalt First Nation, and emergency support services volunteers were on scene to support the people who were displaced by the flooding.

“Our volunteers put in over a hundred hours assisting the CVRD. All their costs were covered while they were deployed” said SRD protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman. “Our ability to provide the best service possible to people who have been displaced and are experiencing trauma is dependent on the amount of professionally trained volunteers available to respond.”

ESS helps evacuees find short-term accommodation, meals and clothing through a voucher system, as well as support family reunification.

“The first principle of the BC Emergency Management System is to ensure the health and safety of all first responders and volunteers, following that our priority is to reduce suffering. Since the recent tragic storm had minimal impact on our Regional District we have a moral obligation to help our neighbours.” said SRD Chair Brad Unger. “Our professional volunteers are the heart and soul of our regional emergency program and words cannot express our gratitude towards everything they do to help our community before, during and after a disaster.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact Koopman at skoopman@srd.ca or 250-830-6702 or visit www.srd.ca/emergency-support-services.

RELATED: Cowichan flood: Evacuation order rescinded, state of emergency continues

Chemainus region records 177 mm of precipitation during storm



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCowichan–Malahat–LangfordEmergency PreparednessLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District