SRD Electoral Area Director Abram hospitalized after fall

Area C director Jim Abram is in Campbell River Hospital after falling from his roof in April. Campbell River Mirror File Photo

Strathcona Regional District Electoral Area C Director Jim Abram has been hospitalized after a fall from his roof earlier this month.

Abram was working on the roof of his shed on Quadra Island on April 2 when he fell nine metres, breaking some vertebrae in his back and neck. Abram is currently in the Campbell River Hospital.

“I’m lucky to be alive and I hope to be back in business ASAP,” he wrote on his Facebook page on April 18.”This is this first day I have felt good enough to try and convey this info,” the post continued.

SRD Chief Administrative Officer David Leitch said that he and Abram have spoken over the phone a few times since the incident, but is not sure when he will be continuing his duties as director.

“He had a pretty bad fall, and he’s broken vertebrae in his neck and his back. He’s at the hospital and will be there for some time,” Leitch said.

Abram is the director for Electoral Area C, Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets. Residents of this area are asked to contact alternate director Dan MacKenzie at dwmacken@telus.net for any needs related to the regional district.

