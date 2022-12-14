SRD Director wants to help non-urban unhoused people

Campbell River is not the only place that people experience homelessness, which is why one Strathcona Regional District director wants to know what options he has to help unhoused people south of the city.

At the last board meeting, the SRD said they would not be responsible for shelters for unhoused residents, leaving the responsibility up to the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness and the City of Campbell River. However, that left Electoral Area D Director John Rice wondering what he is able to do as a director for people in similar circumstances living south of the city.

“With the recent weather events that we’ve been having… area D also has a number of people that are living out of their vehicles,” Rice said during the meeting.”I was able to get on the phone and and make some arrangements with the John Howard Society. There were a number of people that stepped up in in the community that went out.

“I think one of the things that are really glaring to me is that we don’t have a regional response,” he said.

Rice asked SRD staff to look into what options directors like him have to help people experiencing homelessness in their areas, particularly when temperatures dip below zero, and to bring a report to a subsequent board meeting.

”I was quite fortunate in being able to do a few things but I would certainly like to be able to do more down the road so hopefully the directors can support at least a motion to let’s get some further information and see what that looks like,” he said.

