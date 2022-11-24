The Strathcona Regional District backed Cortes Island director’s application for a short term vacation rental tax. File photo

The Strathcona Regional District backed Cortes Island director’s application for a short term vacation rental tax. File photo

SRD Board supports Cortes Island short term vacation rental tax

Tax would help bring in funds for Cortes Island housing project

The Strathcona Regional District is supporting Cortes Island’s application to collect taxes from short term vacation rentals.

Electoral Area B director Mark Vonesch brought the item to the board’s attention during the first meeting of the new board on Nov. 9, hoping to get a letter of support from the board in time for the application deadline.

“I want to see it implemented by June 1, which is the start of tourist season,” Vonesch said.

The tax, which would be part of the Municipal and Regional District Tax Program (MRDT) would apply to stays at short term vacation rentals. Vonesch said the tax would bring in about $50,000 per year, which would go towards the Cortes Island Housing Society’s Community Housing project.

The project will include 24 units of housing, 16 of which will be at below market rates and eight of which will be set aside for professionals like doctors, pharmacists and others in the community.

The board approved putting the letter forward, with Campbell River director Ron Kerr saying “this is an opportunity to show what this board can do.”

The application for the tax has yet to be approved by the province.

RELATED: Wildfire Fuel Treatment project underway on Cortes Island

Cortes Island affordable housing project hangs by a thread after SRD defers hearing


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes Islandshort term rentalstaxes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shooting in Coquitlam leaves 2 dead and 1 injured; IHIT deployed

Just Posted

A Campbell River teacher was disciplined for a lesson she taught her students about racism. (Pixabay)
Campbell River teacher reprimanded for Grade 2 exercise on segregation that left child in tears

The Strathcona Regional District backed Cortes Island director’s application for a short term vacation rental tax. File photo
SRD Board supports Cortes Island short term vacation rental tax

The crowd mingles amongst the holiday goodies at Merville Hall. Photo courtesy Merville Hall
Merville Hall Christmas Craft fair returns this weekend

James Quatell Ligwilda’xw Hereditary Chief with singers Shawn Decaire and William Henderson welcome the crowd to the Campbell River Art Gallery’s 2022 gala on Sept. 24. Photo contributed
CRAG raises almost $100,000 at first-of-a-kind glamorous art gala

Pop-up banner image