SRD Board supports Cortes Island short term vacation rental tax

Tax would help bring in funds for Cortes Island housing project

The Strathcona Regional District is supporting Cortes Island’s application to collect taxes from short term vacation rentals.

Electoral Area B director Mark Vonesch brought the item to the board’s attention during the first meeting of the new board on Nov. 9, hoping to get a letter of support from the board in time for the application deadline.

“I want to see it implemented by June 1, which is the start of tourist season,” Vonesch said.

The tax, which would be part of the Municipal and Regional District Tax Program (MRDT) would apply to stays at short term vacation rentals. Vonesch said the tax would bring in about $50,000 per year, which would go towards the Cortes Island Housing Society’s Community Housing project.

The project will include 24 units of housing, 16 of which will be at below market rates and eight of which will be set aside for professionals like doctors, pharmacists and others in the community.

The board approved putting the letter forward, with Campbell River director Ron Kerr saying “this is an opportunity to show what this board can do.”

The application for the tax has yet to be approved by the province.

