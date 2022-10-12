The Strathcona Gardens is one of the recreation facilities operated by the Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

SRD asking for public input about regional recreation

Survey open until Oct. 30

The Strathcona Regional District wants to know about how people take part in recreation opportunities in the area.

The regional district is looking in to opportunities to have a more regional approach when it comes to recreation services. It is undertaking a feasibility study, which is scheduled to be complete early next year, looking into existing facilities and services, identifying future needs, looking at different models of delivery and how these could make recreation more efficient in the regional district area.

The goal is to see where things can be streamlined between services offered by the City of Campbell River, the regional district, and other municipalities in the area.

Part of the feasibility study is a public consultation. The SRD has put out a survey to people living in the area asking about how they access recreation.

“Input from residents across the Strathcona Regional District is extremely important to this project,” says the SRD website. “Your feedback will help us better understand recreation activity preferences, trends, perspectives on current recreation opportunities, and future needs.”

The feasibility project was approved by the Regional District board in May, 2021.

The survey is available on the SRD website, and is open until Oct. 30.

RELATED: Strathcona rural and municipal directors disagree on recreation study

SRD moves towards implementing Territorial Acknowledgments


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Outdoors and RecreationStrathcona Regional District

