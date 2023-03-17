SRD approves 2023 budget

Budget addresses present and future needs while considering inflation

The Strathcona Regional District board approved its budget at the March 15 board meeting.

According to a release from the SRD, the budget prioritizes “investing in both the present and future needs of the regional district while considering the impacts of inflation and increased cost of living.”

The budget increased by 19.73 per cent, but that increase will be felt differently in different communities.

The plan provides the framework to help move the Board’s key projects forward and supports continuity with the current strategic priorities while at the same time providing opportunity for the newly elected board to set their own strategic priorities over the next four years.

“Significant work has gone into ensuring that the financial plan maintains current service levels, considers additional services for communities and focuses on updating local community plans within the Electoral Areas, all while considering the impacts of inflation” said SRD Chair Mark Baker.

The 2023 consolidated operating budget of $42.5 million will help the Regional District achieve its strategic objectives by investing in new projects and initiatives, including:

– Improving high-speed internet accessibility to rural and remote areas with the Connected Coast project

– Continuing to build relationships with First Nation communities

– Exploring regional transportation, recreation, and fire administration services

– Increasing the level of fire protection services

– Planning for park improvements and upgrades

– Ongoing participation in the Strathcona Community Health Network

– Supporting vulnerable populations and the impact of homelessness in the region

– Emergency preparedness: enhancing tsunami warning capacity, continuing to implement wildfire risk reduction initiatives, and providing emergency training opportunities

– Planning for long-term capital projects, such as the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex

– Continuing to pursue grant funding opportunities to help keep taxes as low as possible

For more information about the Strathcona Regional District’s financial process or to view the approved budget, visit www.srd.ca/financial-planning.

