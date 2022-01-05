SRD activates Emergency Operations Centre in anticipation of snow storm

The Strathcona Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre in anticipation of Wednesday night’s winter storm, which is expected to deliver up to 30 cm of snow to the area.

The EOC will operate in conjunction with the Ehattesaht/Chinehkint First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation and Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nations as well as the Villages of Tahsis and Zeballos to help coordinate the response to the storm. That includes essential needs and life safety services during expected power disruptions and unsafe travel conditions.

The SRD is recommending that travel be limited to essential reasons only, and that drivers use a reliable vehicle suited to winter conditions.

“This will help to reduce the chance of accidents and limit placing first responders in dangerous situations while responding to accidents,” a release from the SRD says. “The BC Emergency Management System’s top three priorities are to Ensure Health and Safety of Volunteers and First Responders, Save Lives and Reduce Suffering.”

Warming centres have been activated in the communities listed, “ensuring safety for the most vulnerable.”

The EOC is also working with BC Ambulance Services to ensure continuity of ambulance services and to help provide essential medications.

“These are the times when the elderly and those needing care are especially vulnerable, please take the time to be a good neighbour and check to see if they are safe, warm and well,” the release says.

Regional EOC Updates can be found at www.srd.ca/regional_eoc.

RELATED: Inside Campbell River’s Emergency Operations Centre

Strathcona Regional District applying for emergency radio grant



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal NewsSevere weather