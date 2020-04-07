Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be training at 19 Wing Comox next month.

On Tuesday, the team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and other training considerations, they will not be training at 19 Wing Comox in May as originally planned.

“We know the arrival of the team in the Comox Valley is a sure sign of spring and we regret we won’t get to take part in our annual migration west,” said Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron in a statement.

“However, the health and safety of all Canadians is the most important thing right now.”

French added the team is currently taking a pause from flying at their home base of 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan in order to maintain social distancing practices.

“This pause in our training season will affect our planned 2020 season, however, at this time the full effect is not clear.”

As late as mid-March, the team had planned on arriving in the Valley for their annual spring training, which was set to begin on May 6.

In late 2019, the team announced they delayed their training in the area by one month and their usual schedule had been reduced.

The team is scheduled to participate in airshows based on completion of training from June 6 (their first show is set for Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan) until Oct. 10-11, with their final show set for Houston, Tx.



