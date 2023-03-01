One Surrey resident measured nearly 30 cm of snow early Sunday morning (Feb. 26). Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm fell throughout the Surrey area. (@Kylem87/ Twitter)

One Surrey resident measured nearly 30 cm of snow early Sunday morning (Feb. 26). Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm fell throughout the Surrey area. (@Kylem87/ Twitter)

Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.

Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts, boundary area between B.C. and Yukon

The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday.

Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon.

Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today.

Special weather statements are posted for the inner south coast, including Howe Sound, Whistler, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather office says five to 15 centimetres is expected over higher elevations of the North Shore, west and central sections of the Fraser Valley and along the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

The accumulations come as forecasters say Tuesday’s unexpected snowfall left 15 centimetres at Victoria’s airport and eight at Vancouver International Airport while areas from North Cowichan to Squamish and Pitt Meadows recorded between three and six centimetres.

Counting Monday’s storm, Environment Canada says total snowfall at Vancouver’s airport in February was just under 22 centimetres, roughly 15 above normal, while totals since November have reached 78 centimetres, more than double the usual amount.

RELATED: ‘Tenaciousness of winter:’ Weather Network forecasts a delayed spring

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car on the highway in Nanaimo
Next story
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement

Just Posted

Steve Kowan, team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
North, Central Vancouver Island RCMP give Wounded Warrior Run a boost

The cottage-style shed measures 99” (l) x 75” (w) x 106” (h), with an entrance deck measuring 48” x 75.” Photo supplied.
Garden Shed Auction to help Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North’s Courtenay build

Storm players mob Brady Estabrook after his third period power play goal during Tuesday’s game one against Comox Valley. The Storm won 3-1 to take a one to nothing series lead. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Storm stays disciplined, gets timely power play marker in 3-1 win over Glacier Kings

Strathcona Gardens lifeguard Cianna Dunn keeps watch during a Campbell River Killer Whales practice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Why it’s hard to keep the Strathcona Gardens pool open