The forecast for Campbell River this week is looking more like spring.

Spring awakening: the mercury is rising and the flowers are sprouting

Campbell River to hit the double digits this week

It’s beginning to look a little like spring. After waking up to that dump of snow Saturday morning, more sun is on the way this week. Environment Canada is even saying we might hit a high of 10 C this Wednesday.

Today the forecast has us at a wind chill of -4 C this morning, warming up to a high of 7 C and sun.

Sewer repair work starts ip March 10 at 6 a.m. on Dogwood Street between 13th and 14th Avenues. The City says to expect minor delays during work and that it should be completed by Wednesday.

Local headlines:

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

Most Read