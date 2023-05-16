Sportsplex, Baikie Island and more Campbell River facilities saw upgrades last year

The Baikie Island Bridge in North Campbell River is one of the projects that saw funding in 2022. City of Campbell River photo

Last year Campbell River saw the benefits almost $3 million from the federal government to help support 17 community infrastructure projects.

The city used $2.88 million from the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for 17 projects ranging from road improvements to facility upgrades. The city receives an annual allocation of $1.49 million which can be used in the year it was received, or can be carried forward for future projects.

“The City of Campbell River is just one example of a community dedicated to providing better service for their citizens,” said Anne Kang, provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs “By making improvements like adding bus shelters or updating recreational facilities, the people of Campbell River can feel proud of where they live. Through the Canada Community-Building Fund, we are helping communities grow and creating a stronger economy.”

Last year, a major portion of the funding went to the Sportsplex rehabilitation and expansion project. A total of $1.95 million was used for this project, work on which took place between May and October. The facility’s roof was replaced, and the facility was repainted.

Hikers will note the upgrade to the Baikie Island bridge, a project which received $131,820. In 2016, an inspection found that the bridge would require a new foundation. The new foundation has been upgraded and will support a fire pumper truck, which can access the island in case of a wildfire.

Smaller projects included installation of bus shelters, enhancement of pedestrian crosswalks, work in Willow Point Park, Campbellton Parkettes, new cycling infrastructure, Robron pickleball courts and more.

“These large-scale infrastructure projects are essential to the upkeep and advancement of our community, and they enhance the lives of Campbell River residents,” said mayor Kermit Dahl. “The Canada Community-Building Fund helps the city to address the long-term needs within our community and we see the benefit of this support every day as we use the Sportsplex, cross Baikie Island Bridge, or enjoy Willow Point Park.”

After starting in 2005, the fund has been a source of long-term funding for communities. Communities are able to invest across 19 different categories, ranging from road improvements to drinking water to sports and recreation.

“Investments in infrastructure help strengthen the fabric of our communities,” said federal minister Harjit Sajjan, speaking on behalf of federal communities minister Dominic LeBlanc. “Whether it is improving local roads or upgrading recreational facilities, the investments that the Government of Canada is making will help build more resilient and vibrant communities across B.C. and Canada.”

