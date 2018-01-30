Sports car rolls over in highway crash in Nanaimo

The accident happened a little before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30

Tow truck operators prepare to flip a car back onto its wheels after it rolled over on the Nanaimo Parkway near the south Jingle Pot Road intersection Tuesday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Emergency crews were on scene this afternoon at the Nanaimo Parkway near the Jingle Pot Road intersection, where a sports car rolled over.

The accident happened a little before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30. One person was taken to hospital and northbound traffic was slowed as crews cleared the accident.