Sports car rolls over in highway crash in Nanaimo

Emergency crews were on scene this afternoon at the Nanaimo Parkway near the Jingle Pot Road intersection, where a sports car rolled over.
The accident happened a little before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30. One person was taken to hospital and northbound traffic was slowed as crews cleared the accident.
#Nanaimo #MVA #crash @NanaimoBulletin Emergency crews dealing with rollover crash on Nanaimo Parkway near Jingle Pot south intersection. Northbound lanes. One to hospital. pic.twitter.com/P3n0Y3Ac9F
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) January 30, 2018