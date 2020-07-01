Splash Park reopens just in time to beat the summer heat

The water park and other parks amenities, except outdoor pool, is now open

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)

Campbell River’s Splash Park is now open, the city announced and has asked people to follow public health directives while at the water park.

A popular spot during summer, the free Splash Park, attracts a lot of people and the city’s director of operations, Drew Hadfield, has asked residents to “refrain from overcrowding” the area and to “maintain appropriate physical distance” from each other.

“We don’t have resources to constantly monitor the area, so we’ve posted signs with safety reminders,” said Hadfield.

“We know people are looking forward to summer fun, and our top priority remains the safe use of City facilities and amenities. Please follow directions posted on signs. Also, stay home if you are sick.”

In May, the city began reopening park amenities, including sports courts and outdoor washrooms, that had been closed or restricted due to the risk of COVID-19.

All park amenities except the outdoor pool have been reopened.

Campbell River’s outdoor pool will not open this year because physical distancing cannot be accommodated in change rooms and maintenance and repairs are ongoing after delays due to COVID-19.

Sports fields and courts are also open and available, although no tournaments or team playing is allowed at this time.

The city is also carefully reviewing options to expand doubles tennis, which is currently limited to members of the same household.

“Any changes will be posted on signs at the courts, following provincial public health guidelines,” said Hadfield.

Residents have also been asked to use all park equipment, including sports courts, playgrounds and picnic tables, responsibly, in small numbers, and to exercise caution when touching public surfaces.

For information or direct questions contact the Parks Department at 250-286-7275

