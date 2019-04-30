The Spirit of British Columbia, which was damaged while trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds, is expected to be out of commission for 10 more days in order for welding repairs to be made to the rubbing strake on the side of the ship. (Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

The Spirit of British Columbia ferry, which was damaged this past weekend, is expected to be out of commission for another 10 days.

RELATED: Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

The ferry, which travels between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay damaged the rubbing strake on the side of the ship — similar to a fender of a vehicle — while trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds.

According to Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, the vessel will need welding repairs but things are expected to run smoothly.

RELATED: BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

Several ferries have been moved around to accommodate passengers. The Coastal Renaissance ferry was moved from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and additional sailings have been added to the Queen of New Westminster ferry.

For current travel advisory visit bcferries.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal
Next story
VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

Just Posted

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Tributes to workers killed or injured on the job mark Day of Mourning in Campbell River

Two workplace-related deaths in SRD among 131 B.C.-wide in 2018, says WorkSafeBC

Plastic event for Earth Week attracts strong turnout in Campbell River

Four organizations hold event as part of plan to push for local plastic ban

UPDATE: Oyster River fire crews respond to three separate fires Sunday

Macaulay Road fire under control, but crews still working to put it out completely

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Glen Fraser plans on retiring early, taking more camping trips

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Most Read