Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

A major highway in the Lower Mainland was partially blocked Wednesday morning after a semi lost a load of lumber.

#BCHwy17 – Truck has lost its load EB at the #BCHwy91 connector in #DeltaBC. Traffic getting by through the shoulder, expect heavy delays and congestion. pic.twitter.com/XTvsrx5KQ3 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 17 at the 91 Connector, and temporarily closed both lanes for morning commuters heading east toward the Alex Fraser Bridge.

According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber had to be cleared by hand.

Update – The lumber is being cleared off #BCHwy17 by hand, near the 91 Connector. One lane eastbound remains open. pic.twitter.com/XPGaH52w40 — Delta Police (@deltapolice) April 18, 2018



