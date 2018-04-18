Highway 17 is partially blocked after a semitruck lost its load Wednesday (April 18) morning. (Delta police/Twitter photo)

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

A major highway in the Lower Mainland was partially blocked Wednesday morning after a semi lost a load of lumber.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 17 at the 91 Connector, and temporarily closed both lanes for morning commuters heading east toward the Alex Fraser Bridge.

According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber had to be cleared by hand.


