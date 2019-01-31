Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says

Per-student costs were $11,656 in the 2016-17 school year, think tank says

Government spending on B.C.’s public schools has increased 11.3 per cent per student over the past decade despite enrollment dipping, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

When adjusted for inflation, the think tank said Thursday that during the 2016-17 school year, each student in the public school system cost $11,656. That’s compared to $11,059 in 2006 to 2007.

“Contrary to what we often hear, spending is on the rise in B.C.’s public education system,” said Angela MacLeod, a senior policy analyst with the institute and co-author of the study.

Part of the reason, she said, is enrolment dropped seven per cent over the same 10-year period, amplifying even small increases in cost.

Nominal spending, which includes teacher and staff salaries, pensions and benefits, increased by about 12 per cent, from $5.8 billion to $6.5 billion.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police dog helps in arrest of suspect wanted around the Island and found hiding in bushes

Just Posted

City of Campbell River hears more on controversial Upland Landfill proposal

Two more presentations, from both sides, heard by council Monday night

Strathcona Regional District still tackling how public emails from public should be made

Cortes director again cites emails from some residents sent to other SRD directors but not her

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Hospital board to consider water features after estimate comes in over budget

The estimate came in $112,000 over the budgeted $100,000

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

Police dog helps in arrest of suspect wanted around the Island and found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says

Per-student costs were $11,656 in the 2016-17 school year, think tank says

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drop

Relatives have identified the man as Ben Tyner, a career cowboy working for Nicola Ranch

Statistics Canada reports GDP contracted 0.1 per cent in November

Overall contraction in the economy came despite gains in 13 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked

Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

They say the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and a new shipping terminal near Vancouver would increase pressure on sea life

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Snow might be on the horizon for most of the Island

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week that could lead to flurries

Most Read