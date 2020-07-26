Special weather warning in effect for Campbell River

Temperatures in Campbell River and other parts of the east side of Vancouver Island are expected to reach the low 30s Sunday and Monday, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. People enjoy the warm weather at McIvor Lake in Campbell River, B.C. on May 10, 2020. File Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Mother Nature is cranking up the heat.

The forecast has temperatures reaching 29 C later today and 30 C on Monday, the “first heat of the season,” according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The special weather statement is in effect for parts of east Vancouver Island from Fanny Bay to Nanoose Bay, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Courtenay to Campbell River.

The higher summer temperatures are coming from a ridge of high pressure that’s building over southern B.C., according to Environment Canada. The temperatures are expected to begin to lower on Tuesday as the ridge weakens and cooler marine air takes over the south coast.

To beat the heat, Environment Canada recommends:

Staying cool and hydrated, especially during the hottest part of the day from 1 to 5 p.m.

Limiting outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day like early morning and evening

Dressing for the weather with loose, lightweight pieces. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

Keeping home cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using an air conditioner and making meals that don’t need an oven.

Children and pets should never be left alone in a parked vehicle

