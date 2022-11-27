Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of snow in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. (News Bulletin file photo)

Special weather statement in effect with snow expected on the Island this week

Environment Canada forecasts 15 centimetres in inland areas of Vancouver Island

Snow is in the forecast, and a special weather statement is in effect for most of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued the statement Sunday, Nov. 27, advising that there is potential for snow starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing Wednesday morning.

“Outflow winds through mainland inlets tonight will result in modified arctic air covering Vancouver Island by Monday morning,” the statement noted. “This cold air will remain in place until Tuesday when a low pressure system travelling down the B.C. coast will spread snow to Vancouver Island beginning in the afternoon.”

The forecast suggests inland Vancouver Island will see the greatest snowfall, around 15 centimetres, while in other areas rain will start to mix in with the snowfall by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada reminds motorists that accumulating snow will lead to poor driving conditions.

READ ALSO: Snowfall warnings, storm watches issued for southern B.C.


