Special weather statement forecasts hot weekend ahead on Vancouver Island

It’s summer and the heat is on.

It’s asking residents to protect themselves from the heat by staying hydrated, using sunscreen and taking other precautions.

“Hot weather is expected this weekend over southern B.C. with daytime temperatures approaching the high-20s and/or low-30s along the coast and reaching into to the mid-30s inland,” the statement notes. “Temperatures will moderate starting mid next week.”

In Port Alberni, temperatures are forecast to reach 33 C on Saturday and 34 on Sunday. In Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Duncan, the temperature is expected to hit 30 C both days, and in the Comox Valley and Campbell River, the forecast is for 29 C and 30 C, respectively. Saturday’s UV rating is listed as “very high.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada also recommends “spending time in an air-conditioned facility (such as a shopping centre, library, community centre or restaurant) for at least several hours every day and checking in on elderly people who live alone and may be at “high risk of severe heat-related illness.” For more information on heat-related illness, call HealthLink B.C. at 811.

Residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets alone in parked cars.

Meanwhile, B.C. Wildfire’s Coastal Fire Centre upped the fire danger class to ‘extreme’ on Friday in Cedar and Saltspring Island. North Cowichan’s fire danger has been listed as extreme since Tuesday.



