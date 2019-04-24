The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

WARNING: Graphic content. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster.

The animal shelter was alerted to the kittens when a passerby heard sounds coming from the dumpster located inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific Street on Friday, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

The one-day-old kittens were ironically found tied in a plastic shopping bag that said “love you.”

The kittens were rushed to an emergency clinic after they were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration but later died.

ALSO READ: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

“We responded immediately and transported them for emergency care, but sadly they were too weak and compromised to survive,” said protection officer Eileen Drever, adding that abandoning an animal is against the law.

“Animals are not disposable and there is no reason to cause an animal suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC SPCA.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says
Next story
Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Just Posted

Campbell River Walk for Hearts continues to support local heart patients

Some of the proceeds from this year’s walk will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine

Campbell River school district considering new logo, tagline

Superintendent pitches idea to trustees to replace decades-old branding

Sybil Andrew’s legacy in Campbell River ‘something that will be here for generations to come’

It’s been a dozen years or so since the City of Campbell… Continue reading

Top bowlers to compete in Campbell River at provincial and national championships

Crystal Lanes to host major tournaments as local bowlers bring home medals

Home Away from Home to support families during kids’ medical treatment

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has lead gift to start project campaign

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Most Read