New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed, the last unlogged, intact valley on southern Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

An ongoing protest against old-growth logging in Port Renfrew has moved into its fourth week and now boast three blockades.

A group of “forest defenders” launched action on Aug. 10, to prevent Teal Jones Group’s construction crews from building a road to the Fairy Creek Watershed, which the call the last intact unlogged old-growth of Southern Vancouver Island’s San Juan River system.

READ MORE: Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

READ MORE: Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

On Aug. 16 the second blockade was established east of the Fairy Creek watershed. The following week, on Aug. 23, a third blockade was set up on a logging road on Edinburgh mountain – home to the famed old-growth Douglas-fir tree, ‘Big Lonely Doug.’

Protesters have still received no response from provincial authorities or Teal Jones.

“The province’s silence is ominous,” said Dr. Saul Arbess, the spokesperson for the growing group on-site, members of which have come from all over Vancouver Island.

“In the past when protests of such scale took place in the province, there’s always been a response from the government, but it’s worrisome that neither government nor the company has responded,” said Arbess.

Protesters had called on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s office to establish an immediate and permanent protection of Fairy Creek Valley. They had also asked the province to release the recommendations of the Old Growth Forest Review Panel submitted to the Forest Minister, Doug Donaldson’s office.

“There’s something going on, it’s like the logging company has been tipped off and they’ve been told ‘don’t worry your interest is not going to be affected’,” he said.

Arbess also called BC’s NDP government “worse than the Liberals” in their failure to heed ongoing calls for old-growth protection.

Neither Teal Jones nor the government have responded to Black Press Media requests for interviews.

Environmentprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP
Next story
Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Just Posted

Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being… Continue reading

Noise complaint results in recovery of stolen property

A noise complaint made early on Sunday, Aug. 30 quickly led to… Continue reading

Campbell River students to have three options for learning this year

Options include in-class learning, distributed learning and homeschooling

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

PHOTOS: Campbell River Golf and Country Club hosts provincial championships

Women competed across categories from amateur to super senior

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Adult hockey groups weighing options amid countless COVID restrictions at Island rink

Late ice slots, no changerooms or outside teams allowed and cost factors all weighing heavily

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

B.C. government recently proposal to amend Mental Health Act, allow youth to be detained for a week after overdose

Most Read