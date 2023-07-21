An aerial photo of Victoria International Airport on May 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

An aerial photo of Victoria International Airport on May 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Southern Vancouver Island start 2023 with driest first six months ever

From January to June, 222.3 millimetres of rain fell at Victoria International Airport

Greater Victoria has seen the driest start to a year since records began, according to federal rainfall statistics.

From January to June, there has been 222.3 millimetres of rainfall at Victoria International Airport in 2023, according to Statistics Canada data. That’s the least there’s been over that time period since 1940 – when records began.

When snowfall is added in to the total precipitation figures, only two years are drier, 1942 and 1973. April was the only month that saw more rain than usual when compared with the 1981 to 2010 climate normal monthly averages for precipitation. January, March and May saw less than half of their respective monthly averages for precipitation this year.

A dry winter has led into a dry summer. In July, so far there’s only been trace amounts of rainfall. June had 16.8 mm and May just 11.6 mm.

The whole Island is currently on Drought Level 5, meaning “adverse impacts are almost certain.”

Speaking on July 13, B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the province is working with communities to develop their own guidelines but are considering provincial water restrictions.

“While it is not uncommon for British Columbians to face droughts, the level and extent that we’re witnessing this early is deeply concerning.”

The conditions are exacerbating what has become a record wildfire season.

While Greater Victoria has fared better than other areas of the province, the conditions are such that communities in the West Shore like Langford have effectively reached peak wildfire season conditions six weeks ahead of schedule, Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said in a previous interview with Black Press.

“I don’t see any relief … that little sprinkling of rain did nothing to our wildfire rating,” he said. “So little rain can create a false sense of security. We need a deluge of one or two days rain to make a difference.”

~ with files from Lauren Collins, Wolfgang Depner.

READ MORE: 1.39M hectares: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

READ MORE: ‘Deeply concerning’: 22 of B.C.’s 34 water basins facing severe drought levels

Greater VictoriaLangfordLangford Fire RescueWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police find $618K worth of drugs on Lower Mainland acreage
Next story
B.C. senior sleeps in her car thanks to destructive trees she can’t remove

Just Posted

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey spoke with the Mirror regarding the 50k the province invested in Gold River Aquafarms in Gold River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gold River Aquafarms gets $50,000 boost from the government

A wildfire off the west coast of Phillips Arm is now listed at 60 hectares. Photo from BC Wildfire Service.
Phillips Arm wildfire at 60 Hectares

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is <a href="https://www.joellacabalu.com/films/koto-the-last-service-2021" target="_blank">Koto: The Last Service</a>. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster
Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers