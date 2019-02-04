Southbound bridge across Campbell River now seismically sound – province

A June 2018 file photo shows the southbound bridge across the Campbell River. The province says that a seismic upgrade on the span is now complete.

The province says that work is complete on the southbound bridge across the Campbell River.

The two-lane truss bridge is more earthquake resistant following the $2.9-million project, according to a Feb. 4 media release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The bridge now meets modern seismic standards in order to be prepared for a one in 2,000-year earthquake,” according to the statement.

Changes on the 67-year-old span, near the junction of Highway 19A and the Gold River Highway, included “new seismic bearings, replacing deck joints, recoating structural components and repairing structural steel and concrete.”

Previous repairs included modifying the bracing for additional overhead clearance in 1976, and resurfacing the deck in 1980. In 1998, the bridge was converted to one-way for southbound traffic, when the adjacent Tamarac Street bridge opened to carry northbound vehicles.