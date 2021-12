A power outage is affecting areas of south Campbell River. BC Hydro.

3,532 units affected after tree falls on wire

A large area of south Campbell River is being affected by a power outage.

The power outage was reported at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 10.

It is affecting 3,532 units south of 9th Avenue, including much of Willow Point.

BC Hydro reports a tree is down across its wires and a crew is working on site. It estimates power will be on by 10:30 a.m.

