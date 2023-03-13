The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia’s southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Two women pose under a snow-covered tree as a man takes photographs of them after an overnight and morning snowstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia’s southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Two women pose under a snow-covered tree as a man takes photographs of them after an overnight and morning snowstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits

Spring might be close on the calendar, but in B.C. mountains it’s a different story

The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia’s southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes.

Environment Canada says anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is expected at higher elevations of the passes north and east of Hope by Tuesday morning.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast along the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, but the weather office says conditions there should ease by later in the day.

The warnings come as Avalanche Canada raises the risk to high over much of the south coast and southern Interior.

It says all the new snow, combined with strong winds and warmer temperatures, will create “very dangerous” avalanche conditions, with large, naturally triggered slides likely.

The high danger ratings come just days after Avalanche Canada released more details about the deaths of three German tourists in an avalanche near Invermere, B.C., on March 1, saying two of the victims died on the hill and another died in hospital after a group of 10 heli-skiers triggered the powerful slide.

The report says the entire group was swept into the sparse, forested area beside the larger avalanche path, critically injuring the guide and two other survivors and leaving a fourth person with less serious injuries.

Twelve people have died in six separate avalanches around southern B.C. since January, and Avalanche Canada continues to warn people to make “conservative, low-consequence choices” if they head into the backcountry at all.

RELATED: Avalanche Canada releases details on B.C. avalanche that killed 3 Germans

Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man denied 2021 B.C. flood relief over his driver’s license
Next story
Heavy snowfall warning issued on 3 major southern B.C. highways

Just Posted

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm eliminate Comox Valley Glacier Kings in game seven overtime

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River city council settles on a 9.97 per cent tax increase for 2023

From left are Campbell River McDonalds owner Jens Rolinski, Hannah DeVries from the Campbell River Hospice Society, and Craig Storfie, owner of Spinners Sports at the Campbell River Hospice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hospice’s art therapy program gets boost

Pop-up banner image