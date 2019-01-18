Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services

Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster.

The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him most of his career. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.

Representatives for Sony and RCA Records, where R. Kelly was signed to, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

His first album on Sony, 1992’s “Born into the 90’s,” was with the group Public Announcement. His massively successful solo debut, “12 Play,” was released a year later.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim
Next story
Two 12-year-old kids trying to drive from Alberta to B.C. are found

Just Posted

‘I’m very, very lucky to be doing what I do’

Photographer Boomer Jerritt brings Antarctica to Timberline Theatre Jan. 29

VIDEO: Show celebrates local and regional talent at Campbell River Art Gallery

37th Annual Members’ Show runs until Feb. 20

Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

Campbell River resident asking for bottles and cans to help Island stabbing victim

Janelle Guyatt suffered serious injuries during a May 2016 knife attack

RCMP’s use of force in arrest of Island man not excessive, judge rules

Campbell River man high on cocaine led high speed chase through city’s downtown

VIDEO: U.S. Congress to probe whether Trump told lawyer Cohen to lie

At issue is a BuzzFeed News report that about negotiations over a Moscow real estate project

Rookie Demko backstops Canucks to 4-3 win over Sabres

Young Vancouver goalie makes 36 saves to turn away Buffalo

Charges upgraded against mother of murdered B.C. girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

UPDATE: Injured firefighter in stable condition

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Arrest made after historic B.C. church hit by arson

The fire at the 150-year-old Murray United Church in Merritt was considered a possible hate crime

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Most Read