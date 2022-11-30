$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Someone who bought a Lotto Max lotto ticket on Vancouver Island woke up $1 million richer Wednesday morning.

The Play Now Lottery website shows winning numbers 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48 will pay out $1 million to a ticket bought in Victoria.

It’s the only prize won in the six Max Millions draws on Nov. 29.

The Lotto Max Extra breakdown shows 51 people matched three of four numbers to earn $1,000 and 3,386 folks matched two of four for a $10 prize. Nearly 70,000 got one of four to score a buck.

The $60 million grand prize was won by a single ticket purchased in Ontario.

The Lotto Max jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 2 draw will be $15 million.

