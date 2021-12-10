Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Kicking Horse will be closed due to the outage

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

BC Hydro is reported that power could be restored by 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

B.C. Hydro is estimating that power will be restored in Golden at approximately 5 p.m. local time, after power went out at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The outage could leave some without power for almost 24 hours.

The outage has affected almost 5,000 B.C. Hydro customers, according to their website, with some areas in the south of town and Nicholson already seeing power restored.

The outage has also affected Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, which was slotted to open for the winter today, but will be unable to open due to the outage.

Crews are on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is a substation fault, which means equipment in a local substation has failed. This could be due to a weather related issue or an issue with a piece of equipment. A crew must locate the area of the fault, inspect and repair any damage in order for the issue to be resolved.

B.C hydro will be posting updates to their website, with the last update coming at 9 a.m.

BCHydro