A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snowfall warnings, storm watches issued for southern B.C.

Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued a dozen snowfall warnings or winter storm watches for communities across southern British Columbia.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior, bringing heavy snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday before it tapers off on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola region, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson areas.

The weather office says the storm is expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns drivers that heavy snow is also expected in the coastal passes and combined with gusting winds, it will create poor driving conditions.

RELATED: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

SnowWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools
Next story
Premier announces about-turn on B.C. autism funding cuts

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney addresses the room at the Vital Conversation on Housing Security in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Community Foundation hosts Vital Conversation on housing

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Sea lice numbers not necessarily influenced by presence or absence of salmon farms – studies

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
North Island-Powell River MP calls on Veterans Affairs minister to stop ‘putting profits ahead of care’

Artist Helen Utsal’s work is an expression of how she feels in nature. Photo supplied
Artist Helen Utsal brings Light of the Land to the Tidemark Art Gallery

Pop-up banner image