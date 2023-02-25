Snowfall Warning issued for Campbell River area

A snowfall warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island, including Campbell River.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region, that says snowfall amounts could range between five and 15 cm, with local amounts up to 20 cm.

“A significant frontal system is moving cross the South Coast today, bringing widespread snow to the region. Steady snow will taper off to a few showers or flurries overnight,” the warning says.

Black Press Media spoke with meteorologist Derrick Lee from Environment Canada about the weather warnings that have been issued across the interior and southern parts of the province.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly with elevation and proximity to the water. For most areas, total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected. Near 20 cm of snow are possible over higher terrain, while areas close to water will receive five to 10 cm of snow.

Environment Canada tells drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on lights and maintain a safe following distance.



