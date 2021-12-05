Snow along the highway in Nanaimo. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and Monday, Dec. 5-6. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snowfall warning issued for all of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada says snowfall could affect Monday morning commute

Vancouver Island got a few snow flurries this past week, but more is expected to stick overnight tonight.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all areas of Vancouver Island, with 5-10 centimetres expected near the water and 10-15cm inland. The Alberni Valley is expected to get the most snow, with 15-20cm in the forecast, while Victoria is expected to get the least, between 2-10cm.

“The snow will begin this evening and intensify overnight and is expected to gradually switch to rain or rain mixed with wet snow Monday morning,” the warning notes.

Environment Canada reminds motorists that they should adjust their driving to the road conditions.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning notes.

