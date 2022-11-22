Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)

Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)

Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

The highways are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter as snowfall warnings have been put in place for most the Okanagan.

With heavy snow in the forecast, Environment Canada announced the snowfall warnings at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass reaching as far as Revelstoke, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are all expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours. Because of the snow, visibility is also expected to be low.

Light snow is scheduled to start Tuesday morning and intensify as the day goes on, finishing with flurries early Wednesday morning.

In the same time span, the Okanagan Valley, including Vernon, and the Shuswap are expecting 10-15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns people that driving conditions in the mountains can change suddenly and to be prepared. And if visibility is effecting while driving, turn your headlights on and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

READ MORE: RCMP serious crimes investigating after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHighway 5highway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian refugees embrace peace and quiet in Canada as war rages on

Just Posted

Special Olympics BC – Campbell River needs coaches for swimming and FUNdamentals. N experience is necessary and training is provided. Photo contributed
Help bring joy to special needs athletes, be a Special Olympics coach

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin Pascal and wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Only about $2,000 left to bring refugee family to Campbell River

Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction

Charlotte Deptford poses with some of her handmade glass ornaments at Sybil Andrews Cottage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Annual Christmas Gift Tour gets off to a good start