Snowfall alert issued for most of Vancouver Island tonight

Environment Canada issued a snowfall alert for Jan. 26-27 for a few areas on the south coast of B.C., including most of the east coast of Vancouver Island.

Rain is expected in the evening, changing to wet snow overnight.

“Snowfall amounts could vary widely and will be highly dependent on precipitation intensity and elevation,” the alert notes. “Heavy wet snow of five to 10 centimetres within a short period of time is possible.”

