Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Authorities in Austria tried to reach dozens of Catholic nuns whose Alpine monastery has been cut off from the world for days because of heavy snowfall.

But public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that the nuns say they’ve got enough food and fuel, and want to stay put.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The Marienparadies cloister, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Salzburg, is home to 30 nuns and one priest.

ORF reported that authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery run by the “Sisters of Bethlehem” order.

It quoted prioress, Sister Laure-Marie, saying that the nuns had considered leaving but “since the sun returned and the road will be clear again soon, we are very, very grateful we’re allowed to remain with God.”

Heavy snow has caused problems and fatalities in numerous European countries in recent weeks.

In Norway, rescuers have recovered two more bodies after four skiers were swept away in an avalanche in the northern part of the country more than two weeks ago.

The bodies were flown by helicopter down to a valley where they would be transported to the city of Tromsoe in a hearse on Thursday. The first body was recovered Wednesday.

Police tweeted that the search for the last victim was continuing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province nears decision on Upland landfill application
Next story
Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

Just Posted

Province nears decision on Upland landfill application

Campbell River City Council will receive more presentations on the project at Jan. 28 meeting

Ratfish generates buzz online in Campbell River

Boneless, glowing creature a common bycatch, but it usually stays in deep waters – fish expert

Campbell River woman launches GoFundMe for brother awaiting double lung transplant

Man with chronic lung disease facing high rent in Toronto ahead of surgery

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Campbell River city council watching other communities’ single-use bag bans closely

City waits to see effect on business in other communities before deciding whether to pursue one here

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Most Read