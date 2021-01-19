A Courtenay resident labours to remove the snow build-up from around her car in February 2019. The area may see snow throughout the coming weekend. Black Press file photo

A Courtenay resident labours to remove the snow build-up from around her car in February 2019. The area may see snow throughout the coming weekend. Black Press file photo

Snow, winter might not be done with Vancouver Island quite yet

Flurries, snow and cold temps predicted for the weekend for mid-Island

While there may be signs of spring beginning to pop up around Vancouver Island, Environment Canada warns to not pack away the winter gear quite yet, as there is a chance the area may see snow by the weekend.

According to the weather agency, there is a slim risk of seeing some flurries or snow Wednesday overnight into Thursday (Jan. 21) in the Island’s southeastern population corridor, with the chance rising to 60 per cent Saturday overnight to Sunday (Jan. 24).

“This is the shift into winter,” explained Lisa Erven, a meteorologist for Environment Canada. “We’ve been in a persistent mild pattern for about a month and a half and this year, in particular, we should prepare well in advance. Use this week to get the snow tires on, the shovels out, toques and gloves and do some shopping early if you need to.”

Erven said despite the stormy, wet start to the new year, temperatures have been above normal, generally between 8C to 11C. Despite daffodils beginning to poke through some parts of the ground in places, she added the “quite unusual” temperatures are off the normals (usually in the single digits) because of a persistent storm pattern from the southwest.

RELATED: Nearly monthly precipitation totals to start the year in the Valley

However, the weather is looking like it may change.

“We’re finally seeing that wintertime weather with a northwesterly storm trough bringing colder air down with it,” she noted.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), highs in the Comox Valley are expected to reach 7C and lower throughout the week. As the cold air settles in over Vancouver Island, Erven said the highs near the weekend are set to reach around the “low single digits … which is at or below normal.”

She explained there is a weak disturbance moving down the coast, and depending on cooling overnight, there is a possibility of flurries Thursday. Despite the chance, the bigger risk for snow is a system that is set to drag dry, cold air out from the interior of the province on the weekend.

“It’s a prime situation for coastal communities to see a weekend event. Currently, we’re forecasting snow at higher coastal elevations but it’s very challenging because there are so many nuances – that’s why you can see rain in one part but heavy snow accumulation in another not too far apart.”

Erven explained while some of the eastern parts of Canada may see a polar vortex (very cold air moving down from the Arctic southward) throughout the latter part of winter, it’s a technical term less used on the West Coast. The mountains help block the really cold air from infiltrating, and it takes longer for the arctic air to work its way down, she noted.

Despite the predicted winter blast, having the Pacific Ocean nearby helps ensure it will be relatively short-lived.

“Having the ocean is like having a giant bathtub sitting beside you. It helps keep the temperatures from falling drastically but we’ve still got quite a bit of winter to go. We do have to prepare ourselves for that mental shift that it is still winter.”


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians keep Christmas lights on past holidays to combat ‘COVID-19 blues’

Just Posted

Eva Xu (left) and Joanne Moon (right) presents Campbell River Hospital Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh (centre) with a $1,476 cheque to go towards the new mammography machine at the hospital. Photo supplied by Campbell River Hospital Foundation.
Gourmet Essentials donates nearly $1,500 to Hospital Foundation

Machine will cut wait times for mammogram results

Robbie Burns Day will be celebrated a little differently this year, but celebrated it will be as the Tidemark Theatre presents a live virtual celebration that will be available for ticketholders to view for three days. Black Press File Photo
Tidemark Theatre presents Burns Night 2021: The Bard & His Ballads

A tale of whisky and haggis, and of how Robbie Burns would emerge as a champion for the common man

Everett Bumstead (centre) and his crew share a picture from a tree planting location in Sayward on Vancouver Island from when they were filming for ‘One Million Trees’ last year. Photo courtesy, Everett Bumstead.
The tree planting life on Vancouver Island features in new documentary

Everett Bumstead brings forth the technicalities, psychology and politics of the tree planting industry in his movie

Bill Reekie and his then-four-year-old granddaughter Lily. Photo contributed
Alzheimer’s – the Unplanned Journey

By Jocelyn Reekie Special to the Mirror “January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month… Continue reading

The Kwiakah First Nation is looking to lease some Crown land at the old Campbell River Gun Range to create a community garden for its members and a series of greenhouses to sell produce to cover operational costs. Black Press File Photo
Kwiakah First Nation looks to open farm at old Campbell River gun range

City defers decision on allowing it until they can consult with other local First Nations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Egg producers in B.C. aren’t obligated to reveal their production sites. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Officials say there’s not enough Vancouver Island eggs to meet demand

BC Egg Marketing Board doesn’t regulate labelling, supply needed from off-Island

A Courtenay resident labours to remove the snow build-up from around her car in February 2019. The area may see snow throughout the coming weekend. Black Press file photo
Snow, winter might not be done with Vancouver Island quite yet

Flurries, snow and cold temps predicted for the weekend for mid-Island

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Most Read