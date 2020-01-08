Mount Washington Alpine Resort has had snow for a couple weeks now, but the white stuff could be making an appearance in town with upcoming temperatures below freezing expected. Mount Washinton nordic cam still.

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

The snow blanketing surrounding mountains could see an appearance in town. In a special weather statement this morning, Environment Canada said there is “potential snow for the B.C. South Coast Thursday night.”

The forecast calls for lower temperatures in the coming days as a “low tracking south along the B.C. coast” spreads moisture across the region starting Thursday night.

“While there may be a few light flurries mixed with rain tonight, the first real opportunity for widespread low elevation snow is shaping up to be Thursday night,” the special weather statement said.

Snowfall amounts are expected to vary by region. Environment Canada said higher elevation areas on Vancouver Island could see more than of five centimetres of snow Thursday night.

That snow is expected to change back to rain Friday morning, but with more cold weather forecast on the horizon, the snow may return.

Environment Canada’s current forecast calls for a low of -8 C Sunday night with Monday’s high at -1 C.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app
Next story
Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Just Posted

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday… Continue reading

Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track

Bridge demolished, jump added to course off Hwy. 28

Cheering on Canada

And they took the Campbell River Mirror with them!

BC Assessments only one factor in determining tax increases: City of Campbell River

While the municipal tax increase is set at 2.9 per cent, your mileage may vary

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Parts of Coquihalla to close from Hope to Merritt for avalanche control

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Most Read