Snotty Nose Rez Kids to lead songwriting and production workshop with Vancouver Island Regional Library

Young hip hop fans have the chance of a lifetime to learn more about the craft of songwriting and production thanks to a collaboration between acclaimed Indigenous rappers Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK) and the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL).

On Nov. 17, people aged 30 and under can sign up for a virtual live interactive workshop, q and a and pre-recorded performance on Zoom with the two members of SNRK, Haisla rappers Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce.

They are originally from Kitamaat Village, British Columbia, and currently based in Vancouver.

The group formed the duo in 2016, releasing two albums in 2017 with their second, The Average Savage, winning them Best Hip Hop Artist at the Western Canadian Music Awards (WCMA’s), cemented them on 2018’s Top 10 list of the coveted Polaris Music Prize, and landed them a 2019 Juno Nomination for best Indigenous Music Album. The group toured heavily in Canada with appearances in New York City, Seattle and Darwin, Australia. They quickly gained notoriety for their energetic, inspiring and thought provoking performances.

Coming off a busy 2019 releasing their third album, TRAPLINE, touring North America, Australia and Mexico, landing stellar news pieces from Complex,Vice, Exclaim!, Okayplayer, and The FADER, and wrapping the year with multiple awards and millions of streams, SNRK were poised for 2020 to be their breakout year. Complex named them in their ‘Ones to Watch for 2020.’ After announcing their first 23 city U.S. headline tour, COVID hit and all plans were abandoned. They released their debut EP, Born Deadly, and landed various sync deals with network shows Trickster and Resident Alien, and feature films Monkey Beach and Inconvenient Indian. Their 2019 single, Boujee Natives, achieved over 1.5 million streams and became their first music video to reach over 2 million views.

As COVID restrictions began to ease in 2021, SNRK were back in studio, creating their most personal project to date, LIFE AFTER, released in October 2021. The release landed them on the covers of Exclaim Magazine, Range Magazine and The Georgia Straight. Their hit single, Uncle Rico, debuted on BET Jams and went into rotation on MTV. After a year and half SNRK were back on the road for the first leg of their Life After Tour with 13 shows in the U.S., and have announced a second leg for 2022 with another 20 plus dates in Canada and the U.S..

One of the main goals of the workshop is to help amplify Indigenous voices in a variety of mediums to reach a younger audience and encourage inter-generational learning and cultural pride.

“Having SNRK share their insights and experiences about making hip-hop music in Canada is such a win for VIRL,” says VIRL Librarian and event organizer, Dalia Levy. “I am sure many youths out there are surprised to see us partnering with the hip-hop community, but as a library system, we are always trying to attract new and younger library users and connecting with the arts is something we have always done. Libraries connect people to new ideas, opportunities, and each other, which is exactly what this workshop is primed to do. With SNRK’s popularity, we hope there’s a lot of interest, especially from Indigenous youth, in taking part in this exciting opportunity. I, for one, am counting down the days.”

This workshop is for youth aged 30 years and under with special consideration for youth who identify as Indigenous. More information, including the registration link, is available here: virl.bc.ca/event/snotty-nose-rez-kids-workshop-performance/.

Space is limited and filling up fast so prompt registration is encouraged.

