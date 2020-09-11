Smoky skies greeted residents across Greater Victoria Tuesday morning. The haze even obscured mountain views from Sidney. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Smoky skies alert for north Vancouver Island

Smoke from fires in the western United States expected to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend

The smoke that has been plaguing southern Vancouver Island Friday is making its way north.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for north Vancouver Island, warning that wildfire smoke travelling north from fires in the western United States could reach as far north as Prince George this weekend.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses which include many chemicals that can harm your health,” the advisory stated, recommending that people take care to reduce exposure.

The weather service is predicting smoke from the wildfires in the western United States to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend. Smoke from these major fires have already pushed north into the Lower Mainland and south Vancouver Island.

As for fires in B.C., there are two out of control fires in the Coastal fire region, and eight contained fires. The two out of control fires are remote, and not at risk of homes or businesses. In the rest of the province, there are two wildfires of note both in the Southeast region.

See more information here.

RELATED: Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

RELATED: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Wildfire season

Smoky skies alert for north Vancouver Island

