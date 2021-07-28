UPDATE: Small fire in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands extinguished

The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Fire trucks near the fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department. The fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department. The fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department.

A small fire in the Beaver Lodge Forests Lands in Campbell River has been extinguished.

A brushfire in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands was called in to Campbell River Fire Department this morning (July 28) around 6:28 a.m, said Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty.

Crews were met by the caller on site, who helped direct them to the fire, which was located in the forest off the trail network. Doherty described the fire as a slow moving ground fire, 40 by 40 feet in size.

Fire department crews were able to build a guard to stop the fire from spreading.

“We were able to get a containment around it pretty quickly,” said Doherty.

At around 7 a.m., assistance from the BC Wildfire Services was requested. It responded with an officer and a crew of four firefighters, said Dorthe Jakobsen, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service coastal fire centre.

Because of its location, crews had to stretch hose lines for 2,000 to 3,000 feet to fight the fire. As the area was treed, the crews spent extra time focusing on roots and stumps. The fire did not expand further and was called out at 8:58 a.m.

Evidence on the ground indicates the fire was human caused, from either a cigarette or man-made fire, he said.

“Obviously we don’t want anybody discarding any smoking materials or having any kind of fires of any nature, especially in the forested area,” said Doherty. “It’s extremely dry out there, we’ve got another heatwave coming through for the next few days, and it’s going to continue to dry out. We’re going to need a substantial amount of rain over a long period before we see any reprieve.”

RELATED: Heat warning in place for East Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria approaching its rainless days record



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresCampbell Riverfire