A small earthquake was felt in Sayward on Feb. 17. Photo courtesy Earthquakes Canada

People in Sayward may have felt the ground shake on Wednesday.

Earthquakes Canada is reporting a small (2.9 Mw) quake at around 12:19 p.m. The quake occurred at a depth of around 4 km. The quake was approximately 63 km north west of Campbell River.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” reads the report on Earthquakes Canada’s website.

One report on the website included weak shaking.

