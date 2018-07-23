A small brush fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road southwest of Campbell River is now under control. source, BC Wildfire Service map

Smal brush fire southwest of Campbell River under control

Fire service investigating cause of the fire on Sunday

A small fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road, southwest of Campbell River, is under control.

The Coastal Fire Centre reports the small brush fire started on Sunday, July 22 and was roughly 0.15 hectares in size.

Crews responded to the scene and had the fire under control by Monday morning.

There was some speculation on social media as to the origin of the fire, with some suggesting it was caused by someone discarding a cigarette or by an ATV, but the Coastal Fire Centre had not identified the cause by Monday morning. The fire is currently under investigation.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking for the public’s help by reporting and preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

Previous story
Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Just Posted

Wrestlers slam in Campbell River

Photos from PWA Wrestling’s Sunday event

Fishing in Campbell River is heating up…in more ways than one

Both the weather and the fishing conditions have been heating up around… Continue reading

New exhibits at Campbell River Art Gallery unsettle Canadian landscapes

Territorial Acknowledgements and Horizon Felt run until Sept. 5

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

Bylaw enforcement office opens in downtown Campbell River

‘Checkpoint for RCMP’ meant to increase safety

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Deadly L.A. market shooting started with domestic feud

A domestic incident ended after a car crashed into a pole outside Trader Joe’s market

Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Most Read