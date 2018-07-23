Smal brush fire southwest of Campbell River under control

Fire service investigating cause of the fire on Sunday

A small brush fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road southwest of Campbell River is now under control. source, BC Wildfire Service map

A small fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road, southwest of Campbell River, is under control.

The Coastal Fire Centre reports the small brush fire started on Sunday, July 22 and was roughly 0.15 hectares in size.

Crews responded to the scene and had the fire under control by Monday morning.

There was some speculation on social media as to the origin of the fire, with some suggesting it was caused by someone discarding a cigarette or by an ATV, but the Coastal Fire Centre had not identified the cause by Monday morning. The fire is currently under investigation.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking for the public’s help by reporting and preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.