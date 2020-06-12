(The Canadian Press)

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

The latest report on electricity usage in British Columbia reveals the COVID-19 pandemic has created an atmosphere where every day feels like a Saturday.

BC Hydro says overall power usage hasn’t changed much but a survey of 500 people shows daily routines have shifted dramatically since mid-March when pandemic-related closures began.

The hydro report says, with nearly 40 per cent of B.C. residents working from home, power usage confirms almost half are sleeping in and eating breakfast later, while about a quarter say they are showering less.

Those patterns more closely resemble what hydro says is typical weekend power consumption as electricity demand occurs later in the morning and earlier in the evening.

The report also finds many people are cooking and baking more than before the pandemic, preparing the evening meal earlier, streaming or viewing more television after dinner and 80 per cent are going to bed later.

Although electricity use is normal for this time of year, hydro says homebound residents can conserve by using laptops instead of desktops, small appliances such as Instant Pots instead of ovens, and streaming movies or TV shows on a smart televisions instead of game consoles.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911
Next story
Government trying to escape game of ‘catch up’ on dirty money: inquiry hears

Just Posted

Campbell River to set up pop-up booth to provide updates on Highway 19A construction

The project team will be present on site at Rotary Daybreak Park on June 17, and June 23

Almost half of 2020 graduates from Vancouver Island West school district from First Nations

Amidst declining enrollment rate and challenges posed by connectivity, transport and COVID-19, almost 28 students graduated from SD 84

Greenways land trust moves online

Courses, interpretive walks and more moving to digital platforms thanks to COVID-19

North Island MP Blaney disappointed with federal disability benefit bill

Bill did not pass in Commons Wednesday

Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

RCMP express appreciation for the public’s patience during incident

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Marine activities open with COVID-19 measures

“I’m just happy to get back on the water.”

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

Most Read