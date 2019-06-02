Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Saanich police say a sleepy driver is behind a crash on the Patricia Bay Highway Sunday afternoon.

Police remain on scene near Elk Lake near Saanich where a crash involving one Vancouver Island Coast Lines bus, one motorcycle and at least one vehicle is causing heavy traffic backups.

Saanich Police say the driver of a white SUV fell asleep and struck both the bus and the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say there were no serious injuries.

One southbound lane of the Pat Bay Highway is closed to traffic while crews clear the scene. Southbound traffic is backed up and traffic northbound is also slow-moving.

Tow trucks are on scene.

READ ALSO: Five car crash briefly closes Pat Bay Highway near Sidney

READ ALSO: Cyclist in Sunday crash on Pat Bay Highway succumbs to injuries

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
High Level, Alta. fire evacuees allowed to go home

Just Posted

Totem poles unveiled at ferry terminal on Quadra Island

Poles carved by Bradley Assu and Ted McKellar

Strathcona Regional District wants province to boost library funding

Regional district responds to library board request for local government to lobby Victoria

VIDEO: Cyclists speak out about safety concerns during Bike to Work and School Week

More than 700 local residents taking part in GoByBike BC events

New book looks at Sybil Andrews’ legacy

Second book to come out in the past six months on iconic artist from Campbell River

Campbell River aquarium takes stock of sea stars for World Oceans Day

Survey will provide data for researchers studying wasting syndrome among sea stars

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Most Read