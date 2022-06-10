Some June 10 and 12 sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on the Queen of New Westminster BC Ferries vessel have been cancelled due to staffing shortages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Some June 10 and 12 sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on the Queen of New Westminster BC Ferries vessel have been cancelled due to staffing shortages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six weekend BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortages

Baggage services suspended on one route, Sunshine Coasts sailings running again

Weekend travel between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will once again be impacted by BC Ferries’ ongoing labour issues.

Friday and Sunday sailings on the Queen of New Westminster vessel have been cancelled due to staffing shortages.

Friday’s 4 p.m. Tsawwassen and 6 p.m. Swartz Bay departures are among the cancellations. Four Sunday sailings have also been scrapped. They include the 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. out of Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ferries leaving Swartz Bay.

The cancellations are due to BC Ferries needing a specific number of crew members on board to ensure passenger safety in the event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations, according to a Friday service notice.

Those impacted by the cancellations will be contacted and notified if there’s space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled. Those axed trips will be refunded.

BC Ferries said cancellations are made after it’s exhausted all options to find a replacement crew and customers will be notified if such a crew becomes available.

The ferry provider advises travellers to use the Tsawwassen/ Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay/ Departure Bay routes as an alternative.

The staffing shortages have also prompted baggage services on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route to be suspended until further notice, effective 7 a.m. on Friday.

Other sailings between Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast were reinstated Friday as those previous staffing issues have been resolved.

Those Queen of Surrey sailings running again as of June 10 include the 8:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. departing Langdale and the 9:50 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. leaving Horseshoe Bay.

Up-to-date sailing information can be found at @BC Ferries on Twitter, at at www.bcferries.com or at 1-888-223-3779.

READ: Long waits persist for travellers Wednesday due to BC Ferries cancellations

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Previous story
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Next story
Alberta orders outside review into ambulance response time to dog attack victim

Just Posted

Kwakwaka’wakw artist and Hereditary Chief G̱ixkastallasame-gi, or Cecil Dawson will be leading a guided tour of his show Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap on June 25. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Kwakwaka’wakw artist Cecil Dawson to lead guided tour of Standing in the Gap show at Museum at Campbell River

Ryan Rasmussen just before he set out on his 160 km run from Campbell River to Nanaimo last year. This year he will be running 200 km from Duncan to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island man to run from Duncan to Campbell River to raise alternative cancer care funds

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek participated in the Invictus Games at The Hague in April, 2022. Lyndon Goveas photo
Experience of a lifetime for Campbell River veteran

A canoe carries restoration gear out to Baikie Island. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary