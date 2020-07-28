Site preparation work for weather station installation will be in progress on Highway 19 from August 4-7. (Photo courtesy, Mainroad North Island Contracting LP/Facebook)

Site preparation for weather station installation on Highway 19

Between August 4-7, drivers may experience minor delays along this route

Site preparation will be in progress for a weather station installation on Highway 19, approximately 20 kilometers North of Campbell River.

Drivers may experience minor delays from August 4 – 7, said Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Work on this project is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 5.

Drivers can expect delays and are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

Site preparation for weather station installation on Highway 19

Between August 4-7, drivers may experience minor delays along this route

