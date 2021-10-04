Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Sit-in at B.C. legislature looks to grow awareness on old-growth forests

Start of fall session in Victoria marked with 10-hour protest tired to ongoing Fairy Creek action

Protesters have launched a 10-hour sit-in outside the west wing of the B.C. legislature from 8:30 a.m. today hoping to bring government attention to Fairy Creek and old-growth forests as the fall session begins.

In a press release, the Rainforest Flying Squad group described a list of demands for the B.C. premier and cabinet.

These include being accountable for mass arrests at Fairy Creek, acknowledging the impact of old-growth logging on climate change, addressing Indigenous sovereignty over logging deferrals, and releasing the report prepared by the Technical Review Panel commissioned by the government in June.

The release also mentioned demands for the B.C. government to heed Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs declarations, for a transition strategy for those working in the logging industry, and for Premier John Horgan to meet with Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones.

“We are now calling on the government to exercise their responsibilities and do the right thing: Deliver the changes to protect the last remaining three per cent of irreplaceable ancient forest habitats,” said event organizer Bobby Arbess in the release.

Speakers are planned throughout the day with the group expecting to encircle the building between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Old-growth logging protesters dig in as company to appeal court’s injunction denial

 

