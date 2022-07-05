Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged

A small sink hole opened up in downtown Campbell River on Tuesday afternoon, prompting city crews to close the street for the remainder of the day.
“A full road closure is in place on 10 Avenue, between Alder and Cedar Street, today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022,” said communications manager Alison Harrower in an email to the Mirror. “The road closure is to facilitate a water main repair. Barricades and traffic controls are in place, and local traffic access is available.”
Photos were published on Facebook showing the block flooded and a prominent sink hole in the road.
