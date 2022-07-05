Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged

A worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson A water main caused the area to be flooded. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson The road was closed for the remainder of the day. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson Water was also seen in a nearby parking lot. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson The road surface buckled and cracked, leaving a rather large hole. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson

A small sink hole opened up in downtown Campbell River on Tuesday afternoon, prompting city crews to close the street for the remainder of the day.

“A full road closure is in place on 10 Avenue, between Alder and Cedar Street, today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022,” said communications manager Alison Harrower in an email to the Mirror. “The road closure is to facilitate a water main repair. Barricades and traffic controls are in place, and local traffic access is available.”

Photos were published on Facebook showing the block flooded and a prominent sink hole in the road.

