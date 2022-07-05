Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged

A worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan DawsonA worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
A water main caused the area to be flooded. Photo courtesy Ryan DawsonA water main caused the area to be flooded. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
The road was closed for the remainder of the day. Photo courtesy Ryan DawsonThe road was closed for the remainder of the day. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
Water was also seen in a nearby parking lot. Photo courtesy Ryan DawsonWater was also seen in a nearby parking lot. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
The road surface buckled and cracked, leaving a rather large hole. Photo courtesy Ryan DawsonThe road surface buckled and cracked, leaving a rather large hole. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson

A small sink hole opened up in downtown Campbell River on Tuesday afternoon, prompting city crews to close the street for the remainder of the day.

“A full road closure is in place on 10 Avenue, between Alder and Cedar Street, today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022,” said communications manager Alison Harrower in an email to the Mirror. “The road closure is to facilitate a water main repair. Barricades and traffic controls are in place, and local traffic access is available.”

Photos were published on Facebook showing the block flooded and a prominent sink hole in the road.

READ ALSO: Quadra Island bike park moving forward depsite Strathcona Regional District’s reservations


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsRoad conditions

Previous story
UPDATE: Two Saanich officers still in hospital one week after fatal bank shootout
Next story
Quadra Island bike park moving forward despite Strathcona Regional District’s reservations

Just Posted

A worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged

A bike park slated for Blenkin Memorial Park on Quadra Island will be proceeding. Photo courtesy Google Streetview
Quadra Island bike park moving forward despite Strathcona Regional District’s reservations

The finale of the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display in Campbell River on Canada Day 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display finale

Emily Sayward pitches Sister Sister’s line of cards and other locally designed products to judges during NexStream 3.0’s community stream demonstrations. (Photo: David Baar, CRAAG)
City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition