A sinkhole at Superior Road in Lantzville has closed the Island Highway in both directions. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Sinkhole closes Island Highway in both directions north of Nanaimo

Traffic being detoured through Lantzville; sinkhole is at Superior Road

A sinkhole has opened up on the Island Highway in Lantzville, closing the highway in both directions.

A social media post from Drive B.C. notes that the sinkhole is at the intersection of Highway 19 and Superior Road. An assessment of the highway is in progress and traffic is being detoured.

“Please avoid the area. Slow down, obey signs and traffic control,” noted a press release from Mainroads Mid Island Contracting.

For more information, visit Drive B.C.’s website.


Transportation

